Five arrested for public order offences in Tipperary Garda District 

Five people were arrested for public order offences in Tipperary Town and surrounding communities over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Two males were were arrested at Newtown, Donohill around 1am on Sunday, May 6 arising from a public order disturbance.

One male was arrested in Tipperary Town and another was arrested in Bansha for Public Order Act breaches the same night.

The fifth public order arrest in the district was made in the Aherlow area in the early hours of today (Monday, May 7).