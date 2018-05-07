Clonmel gardai appeal for help in tracing missing teenage girl

Clonmel gardai are trying to trace a missing teenager.

Seventeen year old Natasha McNeill was last seen in Clonmel on Tuesday 1st May at 4.00pm.

Natasha is described as slim build and 5’2”.

She has brown hair, tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen wearing grey top, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.