CervicalCheck controversy - extra funding for counselling in Tipperary

Tipperary women will benefit from emergency funding from The Irish Cancer Society so that women directly affected by the CervicalCheck controversy can have free counselling in their own community.

Funds will be made available for an additional 500 counselling sessions in 25 Irish Cancer Society-affiliated Support Centres across the country, including Suaimhneas Cancer Support Centre, Nenagh in Tipperary.

The Society has taken the step in response to the significant increase in the numbers of women seeking advice and support from the charity around CervicalCheck and their smear test results.

The announcement brings to 8,000 the number of free counselling sessions for people affected by cancer which the Irish Cancer Society will provide funding for in 2018.

Donal Buggy, Head of Services and Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, said: “Over the past few days we have received a huge number of queries from women who are very concerned by the revelations about CervicalCheck.

“Understandably, many women are deeply affected and need support, reassurance and practical help. Through our existing network across the country, we are making additional money for counselling available so women in Tipperary can get the support they so desperately need at this time.”

Nurses from the Irish Cancer Society will also be assisting in calling back women who have contacted the CervicalCheck helpline this week and are waiting for a response.

Mr Buggy added: “Women are out there worrying and waiting for a call back so they can have their concerns and worries addressed. We want to help reassure these women. Our panel of specialist cancer nurses will work with the CervicalCheck helpline to make sure as many of these women are contacted as soon as possible.”

Anyone with concerns about cervical cancer – be they going through the illness, or if they are a family member or friend of a cervical cancer patient – can receive confidential advice and support by contacting the Irish Cancer Society’s Freephone Cancer Nurseline on 1800 200 700 (lines open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm).

CervicalCheck Helpline: 1800 45 45 55