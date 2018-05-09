Who will be FBD Young Farmer of the Year?

The search is on for the 20th FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Organised by Macra na Feirme and supported by the IFA there are six additional awards on offer alongside the main prize in this landmark year for the event.

Young farmers involved in sectors such as beef, dairy, sheep and others (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage) are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

This year there are also new awards for the Best Emerging Female Farmer, Best Emerging Male Farmer along with awards in Land Mobility and Farm Collaboration.

The winner of the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive a travel bursary and the opportunity to experience farm practices abroad, while also developing their skills. As in previous years, all county winners will also receive an award. You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself by visiting macra.ie/yfy. The closing date for applications is Friday, May 18.

Enter now:

www.macra/yfy