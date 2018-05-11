Sun and views for Hillwalkers

Winnie Flynn led the Mid Tipp Hillwalkers A walk last weekend.

They started in Kings Yard and from there made their way to Temple Hill, where they had lunch, then Knockaterrif Beg, Knockaterrif and back to Kings Yard, four and a half hours, great sunshine (lots of sunscrean) and spectacular views over to Galtymore and surrounding areas,

Josephine Tobin led the B walk on a circuit of Coumshingaun. Beautiful day, looking down on clouds over south coast. Hundreds of walkers out enjoying lake and circuit above.

Tina Bourke and Brid Ryan Bourke led the Ramble which headed to Durrow, where in glorious conditions walked around 12km. The group of 13 meandered through the leafy loop and had a carpet of bluebells and the scent of garlic in the air. We encountered new four legged friends, celebrated Lithuanian mothers day and finished our walk with cooling ice cream cones sitting in the green in Durrow.

Rock Climbing

This year a shortened rock climbing season in Ballykeefe is planned to begin on Tuesday, May 29, and to continue on the two following Tuesdays, June 5 and 12. Departure will be at 6.20pm from opposite the Horse and Jockey hotel. Beginners welcome to join us on the first night.

Dates for your Diary

Friday, May 25: Friday walks return.

Tuesday, May 29: First of three Tuesday rock climbing season.

Sunday, June 3: Extended Sunday Ramble.

This coming Sunday (May 13) A and C walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am.

New walkers are welcome to come along, feel free to join us in Cashel at 11am. Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie or Facebook. For further information visit the website or Facebook or call Dan Condren at 087 2273082.