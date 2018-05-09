 Revenue seize illegal cigarettes and a car in Tipperary town

Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) , Revenue officers carried out a search under warrant of a house in Tipperary town and seized 5,800 unstamped cigarettes and a car.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘L&M Blue’, ‘L&M Red’, and ‘P3CT’, originated in Poland and have a retail value of approximately €3,400, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €2,700.

A man in his mid 40s was interviewed and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.

This intelligence led operation was part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue on our confidential phone number 1800 295 295.