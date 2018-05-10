Community's clean-up collects tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish

Old fridges, cookers, toilet bowls, batteries and a stash of 50 empty Santa Rita wine bottles were among the tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish community volunteers collected in three litter clean ups in Carrick-on-Suir and part of its rural district and Ballymacarbry over the past month.

The huge quantity of rubbish gathered by the volunteers show the massive scale of the illegal dumping and littering problem.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members, family, friends and volunteers from Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed, Carrickbeg Development Group and Carrick River Rescue collected more than 40 large bags of rubbish during an organised spring clean up of the bogfield area of Carrickbeg and along the Waterford Road from Carrickbeg to Tinhalla on April 21.

Lions Club member Brian White, who helped organise the clean up, said about 26 volunteers, ranging from children to pensioners, took part in the clean up that was organised as part of An Taisce's National Spring Clean event.

Among the refuse they recovered from the bogfield next to river were 50 empty bottles of Santa Rita all dumped in the one area in plastic bags, all of which can be freely disposed of in bottle banks, he pointed out.

Mr White thanked Tipperary Co. Council for disposing of the rubbish immediately afterwards and pointed out that the Council has agreed to erect no littering signage and install CCTV cameras in the bogfield, which the Club plans to turn into a public amenity area in the future.

Rathgormack FG Cllr Sean Power reported that volunteers collected 16 tonnes of rubbish dumped in the Carrickbeg, Coolnamuck, Seskin, Millvale, Windgap, Rathgormack and Clonea areas over the past month.

Much of the waste was plastic bottles, sweet wrappers, fastfood packaging and coffee cups flung from passing cars, In the Millvale Bridge area they removed much larger dumped items like cookers, fridges, toasters, car batteries, toilet bowls and microwaves.

"It's disgusting and even when I drove eback along the roads where we are after picking up rubbish you can see bits being thrown out again," he told The Nationalist.

Cllr Power said this was the first year the clean up was organised in his community and there are plans to make it an annual campaign. He is lobbying to get mobile CCTV cameras installed in the Millvale Bridge area to prevent further large scale dumping there.

He thanked Waterford Co. Council for its support of the clean up by providing bags and litter pickers and all the volunteers who took part.

Meanwhile, a community clean up in the Ballymacarbry area carried out on Easter Saturday removed 210 large refuse sacks of rubbish from the roadsides around Ballymacarbry, Touraneena, Nire, Kilmanahan and Russellstown near Clonmel.

Cllr Michael J O'Ryan said this was the 10th year of the clean up that is run in conjunction with Tidy Towns, An Taisce and the Co. Council. Up to 70 people collected litter on the day with refreshments organised from them afterwards.

He said the largest volume of waste was found strewn along the sides of the Clonmel to Dungarvan Road.

Cllr O'Ryan said people who threw rubbish in the countryside had no pride in their county or country.

And he proposed that a more nationwide community clean up initiative be organised annually with a well known personality fronting the campaign.