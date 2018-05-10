Clonmel students take top two prizes in nationwide German essay competition

Two Third Year students from the CBS High School, Clonmel were honoured at the Austrian Ambassador’s Residence in Ailesbury Road, Dublin for the National German Essay Awards Ceremony.

The formal invitation sent by Dr. Helmut Freudenschuss, the Austrian Ambassador to Ireland, invited the winner, Luke Pyke, along with his parents Derek and Kay; and runner-up Cathal Ryan, with his parents John and Aine, to his residence.

Both students submitted essays in German titled "Ein Spaziergang durch Schönbrunn" - A walk through the Schönbrunn Palace - as part of the annual German essay competition organised by the Irish Austrian Society.

Schönbrunn Palace is one of Austria’s most important cultural assets, and since the 1960s has been one of Vienna’s major tourist attractions, drawing millions of visitors each year.

At the 20th session of the World Heritage Committee held in December 1996, Schönbrunn Palace was put on the list of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Sites, an institution founded in 1972.

Inclusion in this list confirms the importance of the palace and its gardens as a unique Baroque ensemble.

Both students researched the history of the palace and presented their findings in a 250-word essay in the German language.

The competition attracted over 150 entries from all over Ireland and both Luke and Cathal were amazed and thrilled to get first and second place respectively.

Luke was presented with the St. Feargal Trophy by Dr. Freudenschuss and also received a two-week scholarship comprising of air travel, tuition in German and accommodation at the International Sprachkurse in Salzburg.

This is a well-known language centre for students studying German and is under the patronage of the University of Salzburg.

The organiser of the competition, Ulrike Schöller, commended the students on their knowledge of the Schönbrunn Palace and also their high level of the German language.

The essays are corrected by Professors of German and the High School has a long tradition of involvement in the competition, with several students winning the award and being highly placed.

High School deputy principal Anthony Reynolds and German teacher Martina O’Reilly also attended the awards ceremony.