Tipperary is the sixth most ant-infested county in the country

Ireland’s leading pest control provider Rentokil, is reporting that Tipperary is the sixth most ant-infested county in Ireland.

Dublin leads the way, accounting for almost a third of all ant infestations in the country.

Closely behind the capital is County Kerry accounting for 25% of ant infestations. The number of callouts to treat infestations has increased by 69% between January and April, compared to the same period last year.

The figure for Tipperary is four per cent.

Rentokil is advising home owners and businesses to be vigilant against ant. As of April 2018, the top ten counties for ant callouts were: Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Kildare, Galway, Tipperary, Wicklow, Waterford, Westmeath and Roscommon

Dr. Colm Moore, Technical Manager at Rentokil has the following tips for reducing ant infestations in your home: “As the majority of ant species prefer sunny climates, Ireland would traditionally not be a suitable environment for ants.

“However, the few species found here can be a nuisance once they re-locate in or around your home. Garden or Black Garden ants aren’t thought to carry diseases, however the trouble is they’ve been foraging outside, so you wouldn’t want them marching through your kitchen. The majority of black garden ants come in to your home to forage for food, in particular sweet and sticky substances.’’

‘’To reduce the likelihood of an ant invasion in your home, you should take the following precautions:

Clear up - food and liquid spillages immediately.

Sweep up - any food crumbs from under your kitchen appliances and units.

Store your food - in airtight containers wherever possible.

If you have a pet - clear away any food that isn’t eaten straight away.

Block off - the entry points for ants by sealing all cracks and crevices around your doors and window frames.

In the garden - keep your compost enclosed and make sure all rubbish bins have tightly sealed lids, particularly your recycling bins.’’

Three Ant Myths Busted

Boiling Water Gets Rid of Ant. This only provides a temporary solution as the main nest is usually too deep for such a remedy to work effectively.

Vinegar kills ants. Vinegar doesn’t kill ants. However, it can remove the trace of ant trails to confuse ants about where to go to find the rest of their colony.

Feeding ants grains will cause them to explode. Ants don’t eat solid food, so while they may carry grains of rice or wheat back to their colony, ants will not explode by eating them.

The recent wet weather conditions has provided the perfect excuse for ants to seek shelter, which in many cases is your home. Ants re-locate their entire colony in just one day, so it doesn’t matter if it is a short rainfall or downpour.

Ants don’t always stay outdoors, as nests can be found in a number of locations in and around homes and commercial environments. In fact, many ant species build their nests outdoors, and become a nuisance when they forage for food inside the home.

Once ants discover a good food source, they may continue to come inside, collect their food and leave to take the food back to their outdoor colony. However, some other ant species enter the interior of the building, build their nest inside and become permanent indoor residents.