Tipperary teacher to be honoured for exceptional service to ASTI

A Tipperary teacher will receive the 2018 ASTI Honorary Life Membership Award in recognition of his exceptional service to the union at a reception in Dublin tonight.

Joe Moran, a former teacher at Presentation Secondary School, Ballingary, has been active in the ASTI since 1978. Joe became ASTI School Steward in 1994.

He took on the role of ASTI Tipperary Branch Secretary in 1996 and was later elected as Chair of the Branch and CEC representative.

He was elected to Standing Committee in 2004 and served on numerous national committees including Education Committee and the ASTIR Editorial Board.

He was elected ASTI Vice President in 2008 and became President in 2009. Joe has worked tirelessly on behalf of young teachers. During his presidency he held a conference for young teachers and sought to improve working conditions so that recently qualified teachers had better access to secure jobs.

Honorary Life Membership is the most prestigious award that can be bestowed on an ASTI member. It is given in recognition of singular and exceptional service to the ASTI involving substantial and commendable personal input.

Joe will be presented with his award by ASTI President Ger Curtin.