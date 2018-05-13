Tipperary town woman Kay Gallagher was a lifelong activist supporting those with Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland CEO Philip Watt has paid glowing tribute to the late Kay Gallagher, Rossmore Village, Tipperary town who died last week.

Kay, who lost two children to CF, gave her life supporting those in need.

Mr Watt described her as a wonderful person who contributed much care and support to those parents with children with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) in Tipperary and beyond over many years.

He said that as CEO he had the honour of representing Cystic Fibrosis Ireland along with board members and parents from all around the country at the removal and funeral of Kay.

He said – “ At Kay’s removal any parents came up to me spontaneously and spoke very warmly of Kay's contribution to CF in Tipperary over the years. They told me of the reassurance and support that Kay provided after their child had been diagnosed with CF and how much of a comfort this was at that time.

“In the early days of CF care in Ireland, being told your child had CF was very distressing. It still is, but there is now so much more that can be done and now there is much more hope of longer and better quality lives.

“Kay was a member of the Tipperary Branch of CFI going back more than 30 years. Her participation began with the illness and then loss of her own children (John and Amanda). This care continued until her recent illness.

“Cystic Fibrosis Ireland wishes to convey our condolences to Kay's husband Tony and daughter Sharon and to all the extended Gallagher and Boland families and friends.

“Kay’s life can truly be celebrated as one that has meant so much to others and to thecommunity that is Cystic Fibrosis Ireland”.