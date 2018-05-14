Tipperary arts groups awarded almost €50,000 in County Council Arts Grants

36 groups will benefit

Sian Moloughney

Tipperary County Council arts grants announced

Tipperary County Council have handed out almost €50,000 in grants to arts organisations this morning (Monday, May 14).

Thirty six groups and organisations throughout the county have been approved for Arts Grants by Tipperary County Council.

€47,312 was awarded to the organisers of festivals and other events by Tipperary County Council today.

See the full list of recipients below -

