Tipperary arts groups awarded almost €50,000 in County Council Arts Grants
36 groups will benefit
Tipperary County Council arts grants announced
Tipperary County Council have handed out almost €50,000 in grants to arts organisations this morning (Monday, May 14).
Thirty six groups and organisations throughout the county have been approved for Arts Grants by Tipperary County Council.
€47,312 was awarded to the organisers of festivals and other events by Tipperary County Council today.
See the full list of recipients below -
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on