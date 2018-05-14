€9m Tipperary road repair bill submitted to government

Tipperary County Council have slapped a €9m bill on the Department of Transport to repair the damage caused to roads throughout the county following the severe weather.

Chief Executive Joe McGrath told council members on Monday that he had presented the Department of Transport with a €9m bill which was required to restore t he condition of the roads following the damage caused by the severe weather.

The CEO told members that the roads allocation was up 14% on last year, and he was hoping that the submission made to the Department of Transport would release further funding to invest on the road network in the county.

"14%is not enough" said Mr.McGrath who said he was very much aware of the concern that existed in communities throug

hout the county about the condition of the roads.