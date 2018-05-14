€9m Tipperary road repair bill submitted to government

Eamon Lacey

Eamon Lacey

elacey@nationalist.ie

New county manager for Tipperary, Joe McGrath.

Tipperary County Council Chief Executive Officer

Tipperary County Council have slapped a €9m bill on the Department of Transport  to repair the damage caused to roads throughout  the county  following the severe weather.

Chief Executive Joe McGrath told council members on Monday that he had presented  the Department of Transport with a €9m bill  which was required to restore t he condition of the roads following the damage caused  by the severe weather.

The CEO told members that the roads allocation was up 14% on last year, and he was hoping that the submission made to the Department of Transport  would release further funding to  invest on the road network in the county.

"14%is not  enough" said Mr.McGrath   who said he was very much aware of the concern that existed in communities  throug

hout the county about the condition of the roads.