Man to appear in court today charged in connection with Mullinahone farm yard break-in

A man is due to appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court today (Monday) in connection with a burglary at a Mullinahone farm yard in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was arrested by gardai alerted to the break-in at a farm yard at Kilvenmon, Mullinahone shortly after 1am.

Three burglars were disturbed by a man as they attempted to steal horse equipment from the property.

Gardai from Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard and Clonmel went to the scene of the burglary. They arrested one man but two others managed to escape in a silver coioured people carrier. It’s believed they travelled in the direction of Co. Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, gardai are also investigating the theft of three electric cattle clippers from a shed at a farm yard at Kyledoher, Mullinahone between last Friday and last Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into these two crimes to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.