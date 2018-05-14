Garda and passer by rescue drowning man from river in Carrick-on-Suir

A 38 year-old man was saved from drowning in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday (Sunday) evening by a brave passerby and garda.

The Czech national is currently recovering in South Tipperary General Hospital after being rescued from the river at Carrick-on-Suir boating marina.

Sgt. Michael Hubbard of Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station said the man went into the river at the Old Bridge around 5.05pm. A man passing by witnessed what happened and managed to catch hold of the drowning man at the marina's pontoon.

When Gda. Billy Lonergan arrived on the scene, the passer-by was barely able to to maintain his hold on the man in the water. Gda. Lonergan jumped into the river and succeeded in pulling him out. Fire brigade personnel, River Rescue volunteers and paramedics attended the scene of the rescue. The man was resuscitated and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Sgt. Hubbard paid tribute to the passer by and Garda Lonergan for their bravery and quick action in saving the man’s life.