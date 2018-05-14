Clonmel Rotary Club needs old bikes to enable African children get to school

Clonmel Rotary Club has launched its Bikes4Africa appeal that it has run successfully for the past number of years and which has been very well supported locally.

It will be collecting the bikes at Dudleys Mills Business Park, Coleville Road, this Saturday, May 19, from 9am to 1pm.

Bikes are badly needed in African schools. Many African children live in remote communities, a long way from their nearest school.

Without reliable, affordable, motorised transport the only way they can get to school is to walk. In searing heat, their journey to education on foot is a daily epic mission. Having a bicycle makes a world of difference for these children, their families and also their communities.

The donated second-hand bikes are refurbished by inmates of Loughan House open prison in Ireland and then delivered directly to the schools where they enable children to:

• get to school, and arrive on time, instead of late

• begin the school day alert, instead of exhausted

• stay for extra lessons at the end of the school day

• remain safe by travelling home from school in daylight

• and as a result of all of the above, reach higher academic achievement

It is looking for mid to adult size bikes– unfortunately children’s bikes and thin wheeled racers aren’t suitable and can’t be accepted as they would then have the cost of scrappage.