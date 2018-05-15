Tipperary Green Party elects David Ahern as new chairman

County Tipperary Green Party has selected a new Chairman in David Ahern.

David is a 32 year old carpenter from Potroe, and developed an interest in politics early in life, thanks to the many days he spent canvassing with his grandfather.

Apart from politics, David likes the outdoors, especially fishing and running.

Upon election at the recent AGM David said – “I aim to grow the Green Party in Tipperary by getting more people involved and raising the party profile. Since joining the party I have been impressed with the respectful environment for all members as we discuss issues and form policies.

“It is now more evident than ever that human activity and society can only prosper as part of a functioning and healthy environment, and yet in politics this point seems only to be understood by The Green Party” he finished.

Anyone interested in becoming involved in The Green Party locally can contact David at 083 4740095.