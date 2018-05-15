Four Tipperary wedding venues make list of top 100 venues in Ireland

Four wedding venues in County Tipperary are celebrating today after nabbing a coveted spot on the One Fab Day 100 Best Wedding Venue Guide 2018.



Kilshane House, Coolbawn Quay, Cloughjordan House and Ashley Park House all made it onto the list.



“From the cosy, rustic feel of Coolbawn Quay to the old world glamour of Ashley Park House, there are some really beautiful wedding venues in Tipperary,” says Deputy Editor Celina Murphy.

A wedding at Coolbawn Quay



Now in its sixth year, the guide is independently curated by One Fab Day’s editorial team, making it the single best resource for couples looking for a wedding venue in Ireland. And this year, it comes in a new A5 format, perfect for busy couples planning on the go.



“We’re really proud of this year’s list. We scoured the country looking for the most luxurious, picturesque, creative and welcoming venues, and each one was hand-chosen by our team to reflect the needs and tastes of our readers who, above all, want their wedding day to represent them as a couple.”

Ashley Park House wedding venue



“Every year, this little book literally the first thing I give to a friend when they get engaged,” she adds. “It’s Wedding 101. It’s really easy to use and has some great tips on how to choose a venue and how to style a venue, as well as a handy guide to the legalities of getting married in Ireland.”



The One Fab Day 100 Best Wedding Venues 2018 guide is available to view online and purchase at https://www.onefabday.com/100- best-irish-wedding-venues-2018 /, priced €20.

Cloughjordan House wedding venue