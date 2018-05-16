Clonmel Show launch new National Artisan Food Awards

Clonmel Show & Agricultural Society Ltd. announces the introduction of a new national food competition to be based at Clonmel Show.

The Clonmel Show National Artisan Food Awards 2018 is aimed at truly artisanal food producers and will bring a substantial change to the level of food related competition at Clonmel Show which runs every year on the first Sunday of July.

The Clonmel Show National Artisan Food Awards 2018 will bring together for judging produce from genuine artisan producers whose business meets the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Food Marketing Terms Guidelines for the use of the term “Artisan” -

The Food is made in limited quantities by skilled craftspeople.

The processing method is not fully mechanized and follows a traditional method.

The food is made by a micro enterprise in a single location

The characteristic ingredient(s) used in the food are grown locally where seasonally available and practical.In addition, entries will be accepted only from food producers with an annual turnover of less than €100,000

The classes will be judged in the following categories:

Preserves

Sauces / condiments

Dairy produce

Honey

Chilled meat / fish products

Non-alcoholic bottled drinks

There will also be a more open class entitled “Modern Irish Artisan Foods”

Judging of these classes will be carried out before Clonmel Show by the following judging panel:

KEVIN THORNTON, a proud son of Tipperary, is a well-known Michelin starred chef, food writer and now proprietor of Kevin Thornton's Kooks

JASON MATTHIA is chef / proprietor of Chez Hans Restaurant, Cashel, Co Tipperary & recent winner of Best Chef in Tipperary in Irish Restaurant Awards

RICHARD GLEESON is chef / proprietor of Dooks Fine Foods, Fethard, Co Tipperary & recent winner of “Best Newcomer” in Munster in Irish Restaurant Awards

CON TRAAS, The Apple Farm, Cahir, Co Tipperary is a lecturer in University of Limerick and Tipperary Food Hero. He is currently chairperson of Tipperary Food Producers

The overall winner in each class will receive a Clonmel Show National Artisan Food Awards trophy. There will be cash prizes and Clonmel Show rosettes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each class. Gold, silver and bronze awards will also be awarded to entrants who meet particular standards to be set by our judging panel.

We are delighted to announce that DARINA ALLEN of Ballymaloe Cookery School will be at Clonmel Show on Sunday 1st July to present prizes to winners of the artisan food awards.

The Clonmel Show & Agricultural Society is a registered charity and is run by a voluntary committee of management. In 2015 we celebrated the 150thanniversary of the first agricultural show held in Clonmel. A widely acclaimed exhibition in Tipperary County Museum which ran for much of that year highlighted the long history of the exhibition of agricultural produce at Clonmel Show. The society’s rule book which dates back to 1924 lists as the first of our objectives: “To promote the improvement of horses, cattle, sheep, swine…..agricultural produce, creameries, bee-keeping, cottage and other industries.”

Further information including entry forms may be found here