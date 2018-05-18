Cashel schools launch €80,000 Buildings Fundraising Drive

Parents, children and members of the school communities attended the recent launch of St John the Baptist Primary Schools Joint Fundraising drive.

Over the next two years, the schools will commence and plan to complete three mainstream classes and two special classes for children with ASD.

While most of the costs are borne by the Department of Education and Skills, a shortfall is inevitable, and the schools are planning ahead to address the gap in funding.

A target of €80,000 has been set, and twins Jake and Aoife O’Donnell from fourth class were on hand to unveil a new target board which is now on display in the front of the schools.

Fr Tom Hearne, chairperson of the fundraising committee, welcomed all present and spoke about the schools’ pride in securing funding to further improve the facilities on campus.

Martin Quirke, the chairperson of the Girls’ School Board of Management, commended the committee on its work and foresight and asked everyone present to put their ‘shoulders to the wheel’ to ensure the target is met. “This is not just for our current children, but for future generations of pupils in the town of Cashel.”

The two school principals, Mary Andrews and Will Ryan, outlined two upcoming fundraising events that will kick start a two-year programme of events.

A Lip Sync Battle in conjunction with Cashel Rugby Club will take place on Sunday, June 3, in Halla na Féile while a 50/50 cash back draw will take place every week in the schools until the summer holidays.

At the launch building plans were on display and the senior school choirs entertained all present who enjoyed refreshments compliments of parents and staff members.