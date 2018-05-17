Organisers announce how much Carrick-on-Suir’s Darkness Into Light event raised for Pieta House

Carrick-on-Suir's third annual Darkness Into Light 5km walk and run last Friday raised an estimate €27,000 for Pieta House suicide and self harm prevention centre, according to the organisers.

The cold, crisp weather conditions were ideal for the fundraising event that kicked off from the CBS Greenschool in Carrick-on-Suir at 4.15am.

A sea of people of all ages wearing yellow Darkness Into Light t-shirts ran or walked along the 5km route around the town that included crossings of the Old Bridge and Dillon Bridge.

A TV3 television crew filmed the event for a documentary.

Mary Power of the Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light Committee said they were delighted and very appreciative of the huge turnout for the event and the amount of money it raised. A total of 1224 people registered to take part but they believed the number of actual participants was much higher.

"Over the past three years the people of Carrick-on-Suir have raised €76,000 for Pieta House. It's an amazing figure," she told The Nationalist.

She said the phenomenal amount raised by this year's Darkness Into Light walk/run would not have been possible without all the people who registered and especially those who set up fundraising pages.

Mary said the organising committee wished to thank the CBS Greenschool and every business and individual who supported and sponsored the event. She specially mentioned SuperValu in Carrick for providing refreshments, Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed for making six beautiful signs, An Garda Síochána, the Civil Defence, the members of Carrick-on-Suir Fire Brigade, Carrick-on-Suir Red Cross and Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue for their outstanding work all year round.

She hoped all the participants enjoyed the Darkness Into Light walk as much as the Committee enjoyed organising it. "All those we were walking for would be so proud," she added.