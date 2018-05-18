Co. Tipperary school announces plans to mark its 150th anniversary 

The students and staff of Newtown Upper NS in Faugheen as well as the wider community are preparing to celebrate 150 years of learning at the school.

The special anniversary celebrations will kick off with a Mass celebrated by Bishop of Waterford & Lismore Most Rev. Phonsie Cullinan on Friday, June 22. The ceremony will take place in the grounds of the school if the weather is good and will be moved to St Patrick's Church in Faugheen if weather conditions are bad.

The following day, the school will open from 2pm to 5pm to allow past pupils and all interested to drop in, browse through old roll books, chat and enjoy a walk down memory lane. The school house will be open again on Sunday, June 24 after 10am Mass in Faugheen until 2pm.

The original 1868 school building is still in use and two extensions have been added over the years to provide pupils with modern facilities.

"The link with the past is very strong and the old fireplaces, high windows and high ceilings are still in place," said Newtown Upper NS Principal Breda Fitzgerald. "Many of our pupils sit in classrooms once occupied by their parents, grandparents and great grandparents.

"We look forward to welcoming one and all. We especially look forward to hearing stories from the past. We are still looking for photographs and other items from days gone by. We will copy and return all safely," she added.

The school's Parents Association are organising a 150th anniversary social night at The Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, October 20. Tickets will be on sale at the open days in June.