IFA meets Minister on Electronic Tagging

An IFA National Sheep Committee delegation, led by President Joe Healy, met with Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and his Department officials last week on electronic tagging.

The meeting followed the decision by the Minister to impose compulsory EID on all sheep from October 1st 2018.

Joe Healy said there was a robust exchange of views at the meeting, and the IFA made it very clear to Minister Creed that sheep farmers are very angry at an extra €2m in annual costs being forced on farmers.

Joe Healy said Minister Creed accepted that the costs associated with EID are a major issues for sheep farmers and that this must be resolved. He said Minister Creed also agreed to fully engage with the IFA on the issue and requested a submission from the Association on the matter.

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said the IFA told Minister Creed sheep farmers cannot be expected to carry all of the costs for EID, when the main benefits go to the factories, the marts, the Department and tag manufactories. He said IFA pushed hard on the issue of forcing farmers to put an EID tag into lambs going directly from the farm of origin to slaughter.

Sean Dennehy said IFA made a detailed submission on EID to the Department back in August 2015.

He said the IFA National Sheep Committee is meeting, and will be making a submission to the Minister as he requested.