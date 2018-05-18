Attractive family home for sale in Clonmel

10 Sycamore Drive

Ard na Sidhe

Cashel Road

Clonmel

Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh are delighted to present this very attractive five bedroom detached residence for sale.

Built approximately 12 years ago, this house is very well maintained throughout.

No. 10 Sycamore Drive creates a home of style, comfort & accessibility.

It is located in the Ard na Sidhe estate on the Cashel Road in Clonmel, not far from the town centre and within walking distance of the Boston Scientific and Abbott Vascular factories.

The south facing rear garden with views of the Comeragh mountains features a paved BBQ area and decking. Ideal for dining al fresco in the summer months.

This property will appeal to families and couples alike.

This property is sure to attractive huge interest so early viewing is highly recommended.

The BER rating is C1.

For further information, please contact selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA No. 001862.