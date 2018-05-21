Inland Fisheries Ireland investigates fish kill in County Tipperary

Inland Fisheries Ireland are investigating a fish kill on a river in Tipperary.

Last Thursday, 17 May, Inland Fisheries Ireland received a report of a fish kill on Ballycorrigan stream and near the confluence with the River Shannon in Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Staff observed approximately 100 brown trout of various age groups, three juvenile salmon and a stone loach dead in an approximately 100 m stretch from the Ballina Waste Water Treatment Plant discharge pipe to the confluence with the River Shannon. There are live fish upstream of the WWTP.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that maintenance works carried out during the day in the Ballina WWTP may have caused a deleterious or polluting effluent to discharge to this stretch of river causing the observed fish mortality.

IFI are continuing to investigate the cause of the fish mortality and are working with Irish Water and the EPA in this regard.