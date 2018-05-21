Gardai injured in Clonmel station assault

Two gardai were injured in an attack by a man who had been arrested in Clonmel on Saturday morning.

The attack took place in Clonmel garda station, one garda was hospitalised for treatment at South Tipperary General Hospital and another garda received head injuries.

The man involved had been arrested early on Saturday morning because he had been intoxicated and abusive and he lashed out at two male gardai in the station. A file is being sent to the DPP.

Gardai in Carrick on Suir are looking for assistance from the public following an assault that took place at a bus stop in the town on Saturday evening.

A man and a woman were standing in the bus shelter at Townspark,Carrick when another male approached and assaulted the man in the bus shelter.The victim received blows to the head.Gardai investigating the incident are seeking the assistance of the public and would like to speak to anybody who was walking or driving in the vicinity at approximately 9.25 pm on Saturday. Anybody with information can contact Clonmel station at 052 6122222 or Carrick on Suir station at 051640024