Ireland's Fittest Family TV show is looking for Tipperary families

Ireland's Fittest Family is back and they are looking for families from Tipperary to take part.

“Have you and your family got what it takes to win? Now in it’s sixth series, this year we’ll see the competition more competitive than ever before. So expect more heartbreak, joy, grunting, shouting, panting and general breathlessness,” said the show’s producers.

“We are searching the country to find the fittest, fastest, strongest families to enter Ireland's most extreme fitness competition.”

The winning family will get a €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2018.

The minimum age is 14 years old on July 2018. Each family must be comprised of four immediate members, such as grandparents, parents, children or step-children. The series will be shot from July to September 2018.

If you have any questions you can email fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call (01) 531 3865.

In the last series of the show the Meagher family from Killenaule took part.

GP Liam Meagher Snr (54), his daughter Ailshe (23) and his two sons Joe (25) and Liam Jr (19) went up five other families in the gruelling tunnel challenge in episode one of series five.