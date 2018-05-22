Celebration throughout Tipp at AIMS nominations

Celebrations are underway throughout Tipperary this week as the musical societies throughout the Premier county celebrate having collectively been nominated for over dozen awards from the Association of Irish Musical Societies.

The nominations for the Irish version of the Tony Awards were announced at the AIMS choral festival in New Ross Co. Wexford.

St. Mary's Choral Society received three award nominations for their April production of Grease. The director of the show Des Henn was nominated for the Best Director Award and the production has also been nominated in the Best Technical category which incorporates lighting, set and sound (Alan McCormack (Lighting), Diarmuid Vaughan (Set) and Pat Marnane (Sound). This is third time that the society has been nominated for this award, the previous technical nomination being for Man of La Mancha in 2015 and last year for Sweeney Todd. The production was also nominated for the Best Choreography Award (Choreographer Barbara Meaney).

Tipperary Musical Society also received three nominations for their March production of The Pirates of Penzance. Cathal O'Donoghue was nominated in the Best Supporting Male Category for his performance as Major General Stanley. This will be Cathal's seventh AIMS nomination, having won the Best Supporting Actor Award in 2009 and the Best Comedian Award in 2015. John Murphy was nominated for the Best Male Singer Award for his performance as the Pirate King. This is John's fifth nomination, having been nominated and won the Best Male Singer Award on three previous occasions (2002, 2003 and 2005) and having been nominated and won the Best Supporting Actor Award in 2010. Deirdre Ryan who played the part of Ruth was nominated for the Spirit of AIMS Award (for a complete performance in a song 'Sorry her Lot', from the superb character comedy of the first verse to the operatic splendor of the second, this was a brilliantly devised and performed moment of musical theatre). Deirdre (nee O'Connor) has been nominated on three previous occasions, winning the Best Actress Award in 2012, the Best Comedienne Award in 2003 and being nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Award in 2004.

Tipperary Musical Society were the winners of the Frank Cullinane Trophy at the New Ross Choral Festival, having been runners up in this competition on two previous occasions.

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society also received three nominations for their March production of Into The Woods. The production has been nominated in the Best Technical category which incorporates lighting, set and sound. Multi-award winner Irene Malone has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance as The Witch along with fellow cast member Sandra Power who has also been nominated for Best Actress for her performance as The Baker's Wife. Carrick-on-Suir have also nominted Annamaria Deehy for the Mary Kelly Unsung Hero Award.

Thurles Musical Society were also nominated this year for their production of Ragtime, their director Christine Scarry receiving a Best Director nomination and the society has also nominated Derek O'Connell for the Mary Kelly Unsung Hero Award.

Roscrea Musical Society's stage manager Ian Hanrahan was nominated for the Best Stage Manager award for their recent production of Little Shop of Horrors and newly-formed Fethard society JW Productions cast member Robert Donnelly who played the part of Jim in Mr. Carter has been nominated for the Spirit of AIMS Award (as well as choreographing the tap routines for an excellent team of dancers, his own individual performance was a dynamically superb exhibition of tap and ballet)

The winners of the Awards will be announced at the AIMS Awards ceremony on Saturday 16th June in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.