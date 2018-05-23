Summer concert will bring the curtain down on Clonmel choir's season

Above - Members of Belle Voci choir, who will be joined by the Clonmel Rugby Club Male Voice Choir and Sean Callaghan, Dave Corbett and Ros Stafford of the Tipperary Ramblers at their summer concert at Hotel Minella this Friday night

Local choir, Belle Voci, are holding their annual summer concert at Hotel Minella on this Friday, May 25th at 8pm.

Admission is €15 and tickets are available on the door; in Marian’s Bookshop, O’Connell Street, or from any of the Belles.

The special guests are The Clonmel Rugby Club Male Voice Choir, under the direction of Keith Greene.

This choir was formed in October 2016 as part of a once-off fundraising event for Clonmel Rugby Club and South Tipperary Autism Group.

Such was the success of that event that the decision was made to continue, and last June they performed for South Tipperary Hospice and again at Christmas when they held ‘The Festive Night of Song’ in Old St. Mary’s Church.

Also on the guest list are Sean Callaghan, Dave Corbett and Ros Stafford of the Tipperary Ramblers, a very popular local group who promote folk songs, ballads and traditional Irish music.

Belle Voci are an all-female choir, based in Clonmel under the direction of Eamon O’Malley, a talented musician whose hard work has contributed enormously to their success. The concert is the last event of the choir year which runs from September to May.

Over the last number of years the choir’s Christmas concerts have raised funds for local charities.

Last Christmas the Friends of Bridgewater House and Knocklofty Rural Day Service benefitted from the funds raised.

The choir also organise fundraising table quizzes, which are held twice yearly, March and November, in Liam Daly’s in O’Connell Street. They also hold a Bake Sale every spring, where the Belles prove that singing is not their only talent!

The Belles are grateful to all the community for the support given throughout the year, especially Fr. Paddy Pierce for the use of Ferryhouse Church for rehearsals and the Christmas concert; and also to Tipperary County Council for its financial support.