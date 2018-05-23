Co. Tipperary landscape gardener is RTE Super Garden finalist

A Carrick-on-Suir landscape gardener and garden designer is a finalist in RTE Super Garden show and competition.

The garden created by Anthony Faulkner, owner of Suirsidelandscapes, will be featured on tomorrow night's (Thursday, May 24) episode of Super Garden, which will be broadcast on RTE 1 at 8.30pm.

Anthony said he started out in garden landscaping in 2001 when the late Paul O Gorman.

"I worked in other areas after this but landscaping was always my passion. I worked with a few other landscapers and in 2016 I decided to fulfil my dream and start my own landscaping business."

He said he entered SuperGarden last year but his entry was unsuccessful. He did not give up and re-entered this year's competition and his design was accepted for the show.

"One Sunday morning after showcasing my design, I got the phone call to say I was a finalist.

“My first job was to go to Dublin and find out where the garden was, he told The Nationalist.

“Luckily it was in the lovely town of Hospital in Co. Limerick. The family who owned the garden were a lovely family, well deserving of a designer garden. They were husband and wife, Niall and Natalie Hartnett and their four children. "

Anthony had a budget of €10,000 to transform the Hartnett's garden.

"I went for a woodland theme, incorporating a relaxing area, woodland area and a water feature.

"I named the garden Tranquility and it took four weeks of hard work and dedication to complete."

He said he could not have completed the garden in this timeframe without the help from the labourers, block layers and electrician in Hospital Co. Limerick, O Donnell Engineering in Emly and plasterers, painters and labourers from Carrick-on-Suir.

And he said his super garden wouldn't have got off the ground only for the hard work and expertise of mini-digger driver Chris Mackey from Clonea Power.

"My main help and support who I cannot thank enough and were there day in day out was Niall, the homeowner, and his father-in-law Billy.

Anthony recalled that on judging day, the sun split the stones and the garden looked like something from a magazine. "I was delighted with the final look."

The winner of RTE's Super Garden competition will be announced at the Bloom Garden Festival on May 31, which will be broadcast on RTE 1.

He said he was hoping that the people of the South East will support him in the Viewers Choice section of the Super Garden competition.

"It would mean the world to me. I hope that from being on supergarden it will fulfil my dream of designing a garden in Bloom and becoming one of Ireland’s top designers."