Community asked to sponsor Grange Walkway project

Members of the Grange Walkway committee are currently calling to houses and businesses in the community with sponsorship letters for the ‘Tarmac a Metre of Walkway’ fundraising initiative.

There has been a great response to our fundraising drive for the walkway at Grange Community Field which it is planned will be complete and ready for use by next September.



We ask for your support with this significant project that will be of benefit to all age groups in our community and especially to the pupils of Grange National School. We also invite all members of the community to visit the community field, which can be accessed through the gate and road entrance beside the school.

One side of the gate is always open for pedestrians only and members of the community of all age groups are welcome to use the field for their recreation and enjoyment. Our motto is ‘Use it, don’t abuse it’.



Copies of the plans for the walkway are on display on the noticeboard at the entrance to the field. We are hoping to have most of the sponsorship collected by the end of May.