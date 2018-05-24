Snake found in South Tipperary

An ISPCA Inspector recently rescued an escaped corn snake in South Tipperary.

The snake, named ‘Albert’ is quarantined at the moment to monitor for diseases and help reduce his stress levels.

Corn snakes are great escape artists, so we are assuming Albert escaped from his previous owner. These snakes and other exotic animals have incredibly specific housing needs. It is important to do your research and ensure the animal is being kept in the proper conditions. Also, remember to frequently check the security of your pet’s enclosure to prevent escape and protect their welfare.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “Corn snakes are one of the easiest reptiles to keep in captivity but even they require very specialised housing, feeding and care. The ISPCA would like to see stricter controls over the sale and keeping of exotic species including a ‘positive list1’ of species which are permitted to be bred, sold and kept as pets based on their welfare needs and whether they pose a risk to human health or the environment if they escape or are deliberately released”.