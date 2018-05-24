AIMS awards nominations for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society 

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has been nominated for a number of Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards for its annual show “Into The Woods”, which was staged at The Strand Theatre in March.

Anna Maria Deehy is nominated for Unsung Hero, Sandra Power and Irene Malone are nominated for Best Actress and the Society has also been nominated for the Best Technical award. Pictured are some Musical Society members celebrating the nominations.

Back from left: Tarryn Attlee, Liam Butler (Director); Claire O'Hara, Breda Butler, Yvonne Nagle, Annamaria Deehy (Unsung Hero nominee), Sandra Power (nominee for Best Actress), Conor Power, Helen O'Hanlon, Siobhan Grace-Regan, Fergus Power , Jimsy Dowley , Caolán Deehy-Power and Willow (The Dog).