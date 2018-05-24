Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club to host summer camp to encourage girls to try out the sport

Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club has been chosen again to host a "Give it a Try" rugby summer camp for girls that will run over eight Wednesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm starting on June 6.

Seventy per cent of the girls, who took part in last summer's camp went on to register with Carrick RFC and enjoyed a fantastic season.

The girls played half time in Thomond Park for the Axel Foley Munster game and also played half time for the Women's Rugby World Cup match against Wales. They were selected to play at Carton House for the Aviva Minis Festival and came second in the first ever Munster U-13 competition which was a three day event.

Girls underage rugby is going from strength to strength in Carrick RFC. The U-18s girls team won the League cup and only narrowly lost out in the final of the Cup competition. Many of the U-18 girls have gone on to represent Munster at U-18 level and were part of the first ever Munster U-18 team to win the Inter-pros in 2017.

The newly formed U-15s team had a great season and took part in the League, the Cup and the 7s Munster competitions.

The Club is very excited to see what the 2018/19 season has in store with the new age categories of U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18. "We are confident that we will have enough girls to field teams in each age category," said Kathleen Fleming of Carrick RFC.

The Club will host International Day on June 25 when primary schools in Carrick-on-Suir and surrounding areas will visit to experience rugby, meet new friends and meet some of their Munster and International idols for a day of fun and sport. This is a first for Carrick RFC and is sure to be a day to remember. Everyone is invited to come come and join in the fun.

"As the Club's Girls Officer, I am committed to getting girls to give rugby a try and get girls and women's rugby the recognition it so deserves.

“ It all starts with our underage players and builds from there," she told The Nationalist.

"So come on down to our summer camp starting June 6 and you never know, your daughter could be the next budding rugby star."

Ms Fleming pointed out that the summer camp only costs €10 for the eight weeks.

She said the Club congratulate its U-18 player Maggie Boylan who was selected recently to travel to Vichy, France and represent Ireland U-18s at an nternational sevens competition. It was a proud day for the Club and her family.

For further information on the Give it a Try summer camp contact Kathleen Fleming at (087) 2164025.