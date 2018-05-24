UPDATE: Shocking scenes of horse cruelty in Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating another act of cruelty to horses in the town.

A mother, who had her eleven month old baby in the back of her car, was abused and had stones pelted at her as she filmed a tiny horse in an extremely distressed condition being removed from a sulky at Heywood Road Clonmel in sweltering heat conditions around 4pm on Wednesday.

The video, which has been viewed up to 50,000 times, has also been shared thousands of times on social media with widespread condemnation of the treatment of the animal.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses in relation to the incident.

The graphic video shows two young men releasing a young horse from a sulky. The animal is later shown collapsing to the ground and dragged to the side of the road.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed an incident involving an animal that occurred on the Heywood Road in Clonmel yesterday at about 4pm. Any person who witnessed anything in relation to the incident is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is working with the Gardaí to investigate the incident. An ISPCA spokesperson said: “It is not acceptable that any animal is pushed to the point of collapsing. Anyone who owns an animal has a legal obligation to provide for their welfare needs and a failure to do so can result in them being held to account”.

The ISPCA has renewed its call for the regulation of all horse drawn vehicles on public roads. Members of the public should continue to report animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or report cruelty in confidence online.

There has been calls for a full time horse warden to be appointed in Tipperary following last year's discovery of a number of emaciated and dead horses in the Knocklofty area of Clonmel which was described as one of the worst instances of animal welfare neglect ever encountered.

Up to eight horses were found dead in Knocklofty in Clonmel in December 2017 with a further 17 horses discovered at the Clonmel site removed by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) compound in Cork for re-homing.

The cruelty incident has been condemned by Cllr. Martin Lonergan who said he was shocked and sickened after watching the video.

"In any decent society and indeed community, selfish, inhumane acts such as these cannot be tolerated," he said.

He called for action to be take immediately including support for Deputy Mattie McGrath’s Private Members Bill aimed at comprehensively addressing the growing problem of illegal Sulky Racing on Country roads, the introduction of an Animal Welfare Officer in County Tipperary, and the quarterly inspections of areas where horses are knowingly kept to ensure they are been treated in a proper manner, micro chipped and that they have the proper facilities in place with the required amount of land.