Freddie White, Finbarr Clancy and Robbie Connell to perform at Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Festival

The programme for the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art was launched last week in Carrick-on-Suir.

The festival, now in its eleventh year, is jam packed with great music, drama and art for all to enjoy.

The festival opens on Wednesday night, May 30, with a concert in the Brewery Lane Theatre featuring many local acts including Maria O’Shea Enright, Phila Grace, the Tipperary Ramblers, Kevin Power, Roisín Clancy and friends, the Murphy Sisters and Maeve Quinton, with Tom Nealon as MC. (Tickets €12.50).

On Thursday, May 31, the Brewery Lane Theatre hosts the Clancy Family Concert with Finbarr Clancy, Dónal Clancy, Robbie O’Connell, Kevin Power and Colm Power. This promises to be a fantastic night of music with these five Clancy cousins coming together to lift the roof. (Tickets €18.50).

Friday night, June 1, sees Freddie White take to the Brewery Lane Theatre stage for what will be an unmissable night of music with one of Ireland’s greatest folk and blues artists. (Tickets €18.50).

Also on Friday night, ‘Musical Society Goes Folk! Volume 2’ takes place in Christy’s Bar, the Strand Theatre. On the night members of the Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society, directed by Liam Butler, will perform Clancy songs and some of the biggest hits from the musicals. (Tickets €10).

Bread and Beer will perform at the Nano Nagle Centre Chapel on Saturday night, June 2. Bread and Beer has reformed for a special Clancy Brothers Festival, featuring Robbie O’Connell, Martin Murray, Tommy Keane and Paul Grant, playing folk and traditional music. This promises to be a spellbinding evening in the chapel. (Tickets €18.50).

Cordeen are coming to Carrick to play the Brewery Lane Theatre on Monday, June 4. Featuring four of Ireland and Newfoundland’s finest button accordionists, Benny McCarthy, Conor Moriarty, Billy Sutton and Graham Wells, it promises to be a night of foot tapping tunes and heartfelt songs. (Tickets €15).

Finally, from Friday to Sunday, the Brewery Lane Theatre is staging ‘The Snug’, a one act play set in Carrick-on-Suir during the First World War by local playwright Jack Ryan, and directed by Peg Power. The play is followed by a light lunch in the Tea Room. (Tickets €12.50 including light lunch).

Tickets for the Brewery Lane Theatre and Bread and Beer are available from the Heritage Centre, Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel 051 640200. Tickets for ‘Musical Society Goes Folk! Volume 2’ are on sale at The Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel 051 640921.

Full details are available in the festival programme, out now in outlets throughout Carrick-on-Suir, and on www.clancybrothersfestival.com, or from the festival information office at The Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Tel 051 640921.