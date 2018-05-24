The Nationalist wins Best News Series at the Local Media Awards

We're celebrating at The Nationalist this evening because our reporter Aileen Hahesy has just won the Local Media Award for the Best News Series 2018!

Aileen was named as the winner at an awards ceremony tonight hosted by Marty Morrissey in the Radisson Blu hotel, Athlone, hosted by Local Ireland and The National Lottery.

The winning news series was Aileen's coverage of the Clonmel Credit Union's proposed merger with Charleville Credit Union, last year.

The other nominees in the category were reporters from the Connacht Tribune and the Sligo Champion.

Well done Aileen!

