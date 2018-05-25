20 year old arrested as part of Clonmel horse cruelty investigation

A twenty year old man was arrested by gardai as part of the investigation into an incident of horse cruelty in Clonmel.

The man was arrested on Thursday and was released this morning(Friday 25th) without charge.A file is being prepared for the DPP.

The arrest was made as part of the investigation into an incident at the Heywood Road,Clonmel on Wednesday afternoon.The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation began following a video posted on line taken by a woman who filmed a group of young men removing a tiny pony in a very distressed state from a sulky on the hill on Heywood Road on a sweltering hot day.

The woman, whose eleven month old baby was in her car, was pelted with stones as she filmed the incident and her car was damaged by stones.

Her video was viewed over 50,000 times and the scenes filmed have shocked the town.

Supt. William Leahy told The Nationalist this morning that a file was now being prepared for the DPP. He thanked the public for their co-operation with the investigation and said he hoped they would continue to provide assistance as the investigation was on-going.