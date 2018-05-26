"The people of Tipperary have spoken" - says Kelly on Tipperary's 'YES’ vote

"The people of Tipperary have spoken, it's a great day for the county, for Tipperary," Deputy Alan Kelly said at the Thurles count centre as a decisive 'YES' vote echoed in the background of the Presentation Thurles PE hall.

By 12.30pm the YES side remained in front with nearly 60 percent in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment. Tallies are showing that voting in Tipperary now stands at 58.4 percent in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment with the no side coming in at 41.6 percent of the vote. A total of 40 percent of boxes have now been opened.

"It's a great day for the county, for Tipperary" says TD Alan Kelly at the Tipperary count centre in Thurles #Referendum2018 #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/UWsZWNP85u May 26, 2018

"I felt it would be a yes last week while canvassing. We had an overwhelming Yes in Nenagh and I'd like to thank Emma Burns from the Tipperary TogetherforYes campaign for her fantastic work, along with Mary Newman and my own party. It's a civic moment and it was incredible to see the amount of young people who registered to vote and were out on the campaign trail."

"I'm pleased that Mattie McGrath's constituency in Newcastle have also voted YES", he said adding that he thought it was "regrettable" that Fine Gael candidate Garrett Ahern failed to declare his stance on the Referendum.

"It's regrettable. He sat on the fence," said Kelly.