Referendum 2018: Final tally for Tipperary shows 58.3 percent in favour of repeal

The final tally of votes in Tipperary has come in with 58.3 percent in favour of repeal with an estimated 64 percent turnout for the county.

An official result is expected sometime after 3pm today. Roughly 70 percent of boxes were tallied with 58.3 percent of votes for YES while the NO side stands at 41.7 percent.

"I felt it would be a yes last week while canvassing. We had an overwhelming Yes in Nenagh and I'd like to thank Emma Burns from the Tipperary Together for Yes campaign for her fantastic work, along with Mary Newman and my own party. It's a civic moment and it was incredible to see the amount of young people who registered to vote and were out on the campaign trail," a delighted Alan Kelly said at the Tipperary count centre.

For more stay with the Tipperary Star.