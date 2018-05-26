Referendum 18: How social media reacted to Tipperary's Yes Vote
Tipperary has voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment with an overwhelming 59.1 percent in favour this afternoon.
Votes in favour of repeal stood at 42,731 while the No side stood at 29,516. The number of invalid votes was 238.
Very proud of this county and the 42,730 other people who also voted yes https://t.co/bMA5fXYTJ5— Lorna Irwin (@Irwie99) May 26, 2018
Thank you. Just thank you— Tipp Together for Yes (@TipperaryForYes) May 26, 2018
We did it folks. We did it. https://t.co/wneaZavxMz— Tipp Together for Yes (@TipperaryForYes) May 26, 2018
So proud of the people of Tipperary And the people of Ireland - young, old, men, women. We’ve all had enough. It’s time for change #RepealedThe8th https://t.co/VNvkmNBXes— Eimear Ní Duibhir (@eimearodwyer) May 26, 2018
#8thRef— Will (@WillDoesUX) May 26, 2018
TIPPERARY
YES: 59 PERCENT
NO: 41 PERCENT
Very proud of my county today! #8threpealed #RepealedThe8th #Tipperary
Yes! So proud to be not just an Irish woman, but a Tipperary woman#RepealedThe8th #Together4Yes #TaForMna pic.twitter.com/VtOckuvWUC— Breda Spillane (@bredaspillane) May 26, 2018
Tipperary went a majority Yes and I'm putting that down to @betaburns and @RebeccahLouise. They are two #repealthe8th campaigners who can look Mattie McG in the eye and say, "NOT TODAY!" #Together4Yes— Jim Healy (@JJ5000) May 26, 2018
'HUP TIPP! 'HON THE PREMIER!— Cathal Ó hÉanna (@CathalOhEanna) May 26, 2018
WHERE TIPPERARY LEADS, IRELAND FOLLOWS! #PremierCounty https://t.co/nYPXFDK1ds
The result from Tipperary where 3 of the 5 seating TDs voted against allowing a vote in the first place https://t.co/nrJR8LYi1F https://t.co/NlDNHuikBp— Jim Carroll (@byjimcarroll) May 26, 2018
