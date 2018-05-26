Referendum 18: How social media reacted to Tipperary's Yes Vote

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Referendum 18: How social media reacted to Tipperary's Yes Vote

Tipperary has voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment with an overwhelming 59.1 percent in favour this afternoon. 

Votes in favour of repeal stood at 42,731 while the No side stood at 29,516. The number of invalid votes was 238. 