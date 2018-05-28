Woman aged in her 60s killed in traffic accident near Carrick-on-Suir

A woman aged in her late 60s has been killed in a single vehicle accident that occurred a few miles from Carrick-on-Suir.

The road traffic collision occurred on the R698 road at Birchwood, Kilmoganny.

Gardai investigating the accident say it occurred on Sunday morning. The motorist was killed when the jeep she was driving went over into a ditch. The vehicle was not discovered until approximately 8.30pm last night. The name of the accident victim has not yet been released.

The woman's body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place. The R698 is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision investigators examine the accident scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown Garda Station at (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.