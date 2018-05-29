Weather Forecast - It's going to be another scorcher

It's set to be another scorcher today with temperatures set to get up as high as 26 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, early mist and fog patches will clear most places this morning, allowing warm sunny intervals to develop.

While many areas will remain dry, some heavy showers will occur this afternoon, these most likely in west Connacht and Munster, where there is the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Humid, with top temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees Celsius generally, highest in the west and south, but a few degrees cooler in the coastal fringes. Winds mostly light to moderate east to northeast or variable, with sea breezes developing.

Some warm sunshine likely through this evening, with any showers dying away. Dry tonight with clear spells, but with patches of mist and low cloud returning. Mild, with lows of 10 to 14 degrees in slack easterly or variable breezes.

Wednesday will be a warm and mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine once early mist and fog patches lift. There is a slight risk of isolated showers, mainly over southern counties through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures 20 to 24 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.