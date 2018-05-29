68 year-old woman tragically killed in crash near Carrick-on-Suir to be laid to rest on Thursday morning 

The funeral of the 68 year-old woman, who died tragically in a single vehicle accident that occurred a few miles from Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday morning.

The rural community of Windgap in Co. Kilkenny is deeply shocked and saddened at the death of Mrs Margaret Molloy (neé Torpey) from Mealoughmore, Windgap.

Mrs Molloy's remains will repose at Walsh's Funeral Home in Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow (Wednesday, May 30) from 4.30pm to 7pm. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Nicholas Church, Windgap at 11am on Thursday and burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The deceased was fatally injured when the jeep she was driving went over into a ditch on the R697 road at Birchwood, Kilmoganny on Sunday morning. The vehicle was not discovered until approximately 8.30pm that evening.

Mrs Molloy's body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem was carried out.

Gardai at Thomastown Garda Station are investigating the accident. A Garda spokesperson said Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the accident scene and they are now awaiting the results of the post mortem.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Mrs Molloy is survived by her beloved husband Seamus, son Dermot, daughters Ann, Dolores, Patricia, Sinead, Mary and Ciara, mother Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.