Pony is recovering after Clonmel cruelty incident

Gardai have appealed to the public to continue to come forward to assist in a cruelty investigation which began after a young mother confronted people removing a distressed Shetland Pony from a sulky in Clonmel.

The pony survived and is recovering after receiving care.The pony was impounded and authorities are seeking a new home for the animal.

The woman, whose 11 month old child was in her car, was pelted with stones as she took a video of the Shetland Pony that collapsed in sweltering heat at the Heywood Road in Clonmel on Wednesday of last week.The video went viral and there has been widespread public condemnation of the incident by the ISPCA and elected representatives.

Thanks to the intervention of the woman the pony is alive today after being impounded and provided with veterinary care.A new home is being sought for the pony.

A twenty year old man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act by gardai the following day and was released without charge on Friday last as a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Supt. William Leahy thanked the public for their co-operation with the investigation and said he hoped they would continue to provide assistance as the investigation was on-going.

A spokesman for Tipperary County Council said a company contracted by the authority had impounded the pony.It was confirmed that the pony received veterinary care, was still alive was doing well and was recovering.Arrangements are being made for the pony to be rehomed to an animal rescue centre in the coming weeks.

Tipperary County Council has dealt with 80 queries and removed 56 horses to date from public places, including council owned lands, between January and May this year.