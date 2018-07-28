New events lined up for next month's Clonmel Busking Festival

A number of new events are being introduced to the Clonmel Busking Festival, which runs from August 10th-12th.

A spectacular Kids Street Carnival will be held on Mitchel Street from 1-5pm on Friday August 10th.

There will be a variety of free treats such as candy floss and popcorn, as well as bubble kits and balloons.

Any family that wishes to avail of the treats may collect a ticket (a maximum of three per family will be issued) from the Clonmel Tourist Office at the Main Guard from Tuesday August 7th.

There will also be clowns and live music entertainment.

CeX are providing and sponsoring a Mario Kart head-to-head competition on Mitchel Street from 2-5pm on Friday August 10th.

The winner of each head-to-head round will be in with a chance of winning €60 in gift vouchers (three €20 gift certs to be chosen at the end of the day) on the street colouring sheets for under 12s, with lots of spot prizes including DVDs.

Chakra Productions are kindly donating all the children's clowns entertainment over the Busking Weekend.

On Saturday August 11th another new feature is the Suir Blueway Walk from Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel (20 kms) or the 8 kms walk from Kilsheelan to Clonmel.

Registration is from 9-10am at the Main Guard for the 20 kms walk, and buses leave at 10am sharp.

Registration is from 10-11am for the 8 kms walk and buses leave at 11am sharp.

Tickets must be booked and paid for in advance. Tickets cost €20 at the Clonmel Tourist Office at the Main Guard or online at www.ticketweb.ie (€21.50 including charges).

BUSKING COMPETITION

The Bulmers Busking Competition on Saturday August 11th takes place from 2-5pm at Mitchel Street. There are cash prizes to be won. To enter register at www.clonmelbuskingfestival.ie

Clonmel Busking Festival, along with the local pubs, will be providing free live music entertainment over the weekend.

FAMILY DAY AT DENIS BURKE PARK

The Family Fun Day at Denis Burke on Sunday August 12th will be one of the highlights of the weekend, with over 7000 people expected to attend throughout the day.