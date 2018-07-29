Kilsheelan Dog Pound closes following health and safety checks

The Dog Pound in Kilsheelan has been closed following a health and safety audit and ongoing animal welfare issues.

Disappointment with the closure was expressed by members of Clonmel Borough District at their monthly meeting, when they were told that the County Council was now using kennelling facilities in Clerihan as an alternative.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose hoped that the issues could be resolved and the Dog Pound re-opened, as it was a much-utilised facility.

Cllr. Pat English said the closure of the pound would be a disaster for the area, as it had provided an excellent service over the years.

He wondered if it would now come down to private individuals looking after the animals.

District Mayor Richie Molloy said he couldn't fault the place, and it was spotless. He hoped this was only a temporary closure.

Cllr. Michael Murphy wondered what animal welfare issues had forced its closure.

He also said that the members should have had the courtesy of being told about this earlier.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose had also asked if future plans for the Dog Pound could incorporate cats and horses.

A statement from the County Council indicated that the County Council would be using the services of the new national framework agreement for the collection and rehoming of stray and abandoned horses.

There was no facility at present for rehoming stray cats and no legislation in place for the funding of such a service, the statement added.

In a statement released after the meeting, Tipperary County Council says it is providing new dog kennelling services at Newpark Boarding Kennels in Ballyclerihan outside Clonmel, following the closure of the dog pound at Kilsheelan.

"The services provided at the new facility include individual kennels, an isolation unit for sick dogs, an exercise area and round-the-clock supervision and security.

"The Council's decision to close the former pound at Kilsheelan was prompted by a number of concerns. A health and safety audit of the site deemed it unsuitable for the dog warden to operate the facility in a safe manner, due to caring for restrictive breeds in a confined area.

“Additionally, the facility could only house 10 dogs and was not adequate to meet the requirements for the number of stray dogs being reported. The audit prompted the need to identify an alternative and more suitable location for this service.

"Following the decision to close the pound at Kilsheelan, signage was placed on the gate to notify members of the public to contact our offices and contact details were also posted to our website www.tipperarycoco.ie

"The new facility at Newpark boarding kennels in Ballyclerihan can accommodate 20 dogs and is open to the public daily from 12 noon-1pm for anybody wishing to re-home or reclaim a dog.

"The new services at Ballyclerihan are in addition to our existing dog kennelling services at Knockalton, Nenagh".