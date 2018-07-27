Carrick-on-Suir primary school honours two retiring teachers 

Two of Carrick-on-Suir Presentation Primary School's longest serving and much loved teachers were honoured by staff, students and the school's Parents Association on the occasion of their retirement.

Helen Carew taught at the Presentation Primary School for 36 years and her colleague Patricia Kirwan spent the last 18 years of her career at the school.

Their retirement was marked by students, staff and parents on June 27. It was a joyful yet poignant event as the pupils from 1st to 6th class sang, performed on stage, recited poetry and paid tribute to the two teachers.

Presentation Primary School Principal Valerie Slattery praised Ms Carew and Ms Kirwan for the wonderful example they had shown to their pupils. She spoke of how their great sense of humour and exceptional friendship for their colleagues made them such a pleasure to know.

Ms Carew and Ms Kirwan were presented with gifts from the pupils and Parents Association at the retirement ceremony.

They also enjoyed a special staff night out with their colleagues the previous week at The Coachman in Kilmacthomas. Patricia, who worked in Cork before moving to Carrick, said she was very proud to have taught the boys and girls of the Presentation Primary School. She thanked her colleagues and told them she would never forget the best of friends she had made in Carrick-on-Suir over the years she spent there.

Helen spoke of the "fantastic memories" she will forever carry with her from her teaching days. She said she had the "privilege of teaching in a brilliant school with brilliant children and colleagues".

At the end of the ceremony, a delicious spread of refreshments was enjoyed by all including retired principal Sr. Veronica Casey, who was delighted to attend the event.