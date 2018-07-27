Four men charged in connection with public order incident in Clonmel housing estate are granted bail

Four men from two Clonmel families appeared before Cashel District Court yesterday (Thursday) charged in connection with a dispute at a Clonmel housing estate during which a hurley, hockey stick and aluminium pipe were produced.

One of the men was also before the court charged with assaulting and harming another man in a separate incident at the same estate the day before the row.

He was John Stokes, aged 43, of 58 Glenconnor Heights, Clonmel, who is charged with assaulting and harming Michael Madigan at Shanavine Way, Clonmel on Friday, July 20.

He is also charged with producing a hockey stick in the course of a dispute at Shanavine Way last Saturday, July 21 and two counts of possessing a hockey stick with intent to unlawfully intimidate, cause injury or incapacitate another person at the same location and date.

He is further charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour and threatening to commit criminal damage at Shanavine Way on July 21.

Also before the court is John Stokes junior, aged 21, of 58 Glenconnor Heights, Clonmel, who is charged with producing a hockey stick in the course of a dispute, possessing a hockey stick with intent to unlawfully intimidate, cause injury or incapacitate another person and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour at Shanavine Way on July 21.

The two other defendants before the court charged in connection with the incident were Derek Madigan of 39 Shanavine Way, Clonmel and Dean Madigan of 22 Shanavine Way, Clonmel.

Derek Madigan is charged with producing a hurley in the course of a dispute, possessing a hurley with intent to unlawfully intimidate, cause injury or incapacitate another person and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour at Shanavine Way on July 21.

Dean Madigan is charged with producing an aluminium pipe in the course of a dispute, possessing the pipe with intent to unlawfully intimidate, cause injury or incapacitate to another person and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour at the same location on the same date.

Judge Marie Keane remanded all four men on bail with a series of conditions attached in each case to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, September 18.