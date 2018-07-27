Fire fighters called to Killenaule gorse fire

Aileen Hahesy

Fire fighter Arthur Fitzell's photo of trees burning in the gorse fire at Springhill, Killenaule yesterday.

Fire fighters from Cashel Fire Station tackled a gorse fire in the Killenaule area yesterday (Wednesday) morning. 

Two fire tenders from the Cashel Station were called out to the fire at Springhill, Killenaule at 8.20am yesterday. 

A Tipperary Fire Service spokesman said it took fire service personnel about two and a half hours to get the blaze under control. No one was injured but damage was caused to some trees and part of a field was scorched. 

This picture below taken by fire fighter Arthur Fitzell shows fire fighters quenching the gorse fire at Springhill, Killenaule. 