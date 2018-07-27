Fire fighters called to Killenaule gorse fire

Fire fighters from Cashel Fire Station tackled a gorse fire in the Killenaule area yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Two fire tenders from the Cashel Station were called out to the fire at Springhill, Killenaule at 8.20am yesterday.

A Tipperary Fire Service spokesman said it took fire service personnel about two and a half hours to get the blaze under control. No one was injured but damage was caused to some trees and part of a field was scorched.

This picture below taken by fire fighter Arthur Fitzell shows fire fighters quenching the gorse fire at Springhill, Killenaule.